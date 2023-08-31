Teen girl (16) dies in Waterford drowning incident

A 16-year-old girl has drowned in County Waterford.

Emergency services recovered her body from the water yesterday evening.

The body of the teenager from Co. Waterford was recovered at Bunmahon Beach

Rescue 117 and units of the National Ambulance Service responded to a distress call yesterday at approximately 6pm.

Advertisement

The body of the teenage girl was recovered and attempts of resuscitation were made at the scene.

However, the teenager who is understood to be from the Stradbally area was pronounced dead.

Her remains were transferred to Waterford University Hospital.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com