Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Teen girl (16) dies in Waterford drowning incident

Teen girl (16) dies in Waterford drowning incident
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A 16-year-old girl has drowned in County Waterford.

Emergency services recovered her body from the water yesterday evening.

The body of the teenager from Co. Waterford was recovered at Bunmahon Beach

Rescue 117 and units of the National Ambulance Service responded to a distress call yesterday at approximately 6pm.

Advertisement

The body of the teenage girl was recovered and attempts of resuscitation were made at the scene.

However, the teenager who is understood to be from the Stradbally area was pronounced dead.

Her remains were transferred to Waterford University Hospital.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com

Advertisement

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Man City reach verbal agreement with Wolves on Matheus Nunes fee

 By Beat News
News 2

'Substantial reduction' in random selection as CAO offers released

 By Beat News
Tipperary News 3

Cashel crash victims named locally

 By Jayde Maher
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement