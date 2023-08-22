Play Button
Teenage boy has passed away following drowning incident in Wexford

Teenage boy has passed away following drowning incident in Wexford
Joleen Murphy
A teenage boy from has sadly passed away following a drowning incident in Co. Wexford last week.

The alarm was raised on Thursday afternoon (August 17th) at a home in Wexford Town.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment.

He was first rushed to Wexford General Hospital in a serious condition and was later transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

Gardaí have confirmed to Beat News, that the boy has died.

Multi-agency response

According to the Irish Independent, a huge multi-agency response was followed with emergency vehicles attended the home in Wexford Town on Thursday afternoon.

The paper reports that the boy was fourteen-years-old and "was reportedly found unresponsive in a pool in the garden of his home in Cromwellsfort."

Following treatment in a hospital in Dublin, he passed away on Sunday 20th August.

An investigation is underway and a file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.

 

