Teenage girl killed while walking after being hit by car

A teenage girl has died after being hit by a car late last night.

It happened at approximately 11:40pm in the Bank Place area of Limerick city.

The road remains closed this morning for a forensic examination.

The girl was brought to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries but has since died.

Garda Statement

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 11:40pm on Wednesday 16th August 2023 in the Bank Place area of Limerick city.

The pedestrian, a female youth in her teens, was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries, where she has since passed away. No other injuries to persons was reported during the course of this collision.

The road at Bank Place is currently closed with local diversions in place. Forensic Collision Investigators will conduct an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Bank Place area of Limerick city between 11pm and 11:45pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

