Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Teenager (17) dies after single-vehicle crash

Teenager (17) dies after single-vehicle crash
Garda, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A teenage boy has died in a car crash in Co Monaghan.

The single-car collision happened in Carrickaderry, Clontibret at around 1.30am on Wednesday morning.

The 17-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to Monaghan General Hospital, where a postmortem will take place.

Advertisement

The road remains closed. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

By Tomas Doherty

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Trinity College Dublin named 31st best university in Europe

 By Beat News
News 2

Bord Gáis Energy to cut prices by 15.5% for 600,000 customers

 By Beat News
Sport 3

Alvarez relishing Erling Haaland link-up as Man City launch Champions League defence

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement