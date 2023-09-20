Teenager (17) dies after single-vehicle crash

A teenage boy has died in a car crash in Co Monaghan.

The single-car collision happened in Carrickaderry, Clontibret at around 1.30am on Wednesday morning.

The 17-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to Monaghan General Hospital, where a postmortem will take place.

The road remains closed. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

By Tomas Doherty

