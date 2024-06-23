Play Button
Teenager arrested after violent disorder incidents in Phoenix Park

Teenager arrested after violent disorder incidents in Phoenix Park
Garda stock, © PA Archive/PA Images
A teenager has been arrested by gardaí investigating violent disorder incidents in Phoenix Park last week.

The man, aged in his late teens, will appear in court on Monday.

On Monday, June 17th, at approximately 11.30 pm, gardaí received an anonymous call relating to an incident in Phoenix Park and attended the area.

A search of the area was conducted but no one made themselves known to gardaí.

Following further inquiries, gardaí identified a suspect.

The man was arrested on suspicion of committing an offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act, 1997, and detained at a Garda station in north Dublin.

He has been charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday morning.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

In a statement, a Garda spokesperson said it takes any crime or incident with a hate motivation seriously and incidents reported are professionally investigated.

Gardaí appealed to anyone with direct knowledge or who has been a victim of such an incident in the area to contact them either at Cabra Garda station on 01-666 7400, the Diversity Unit at the Garda National Community Engagement Bureau on 01-666 3150 or through an advocacy group.

Following the reports of this alleged incident, gardaí said it has been in contact with LGBTQIA+ advocacy groups.

Cate McCurry, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

