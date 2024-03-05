Terence O'Rourke named as new Chairperson of RTÉ

Terence O’Rourke has been named as the new Chairperson of the Board of RTÉ.

Mr O'Rourke was a Chartered Accountant and former Managing Partner with KPMG Ireland until 2013, and of KPMG Global Executive Team.

He was also the former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland, former chair of Enterprise Ireland, the ESB and the IMI and former Board member of the Children’s Health Foundation and the Irish Times.

In a statement, he said: “I am honoured to be appointed chair of the RTE board. RTE’s public service role across news, current affairs and beyond is arguably more important today than ever.

Advertisement

“I look forward to working with the board and director-general in charting the future for RTE, and to working with the minister and Government to establish a stable footing for the organisation.”

Media Minister Catherine Martin said she will meet Mr O’Rourke this week, adding: “Terence O’Rourke has gained vast experience at executive level having served as managing partner with KPMG Ireland as well as serving on the firm’s global management team.

“He also brings a wealth of non-executive board experience, including chairing both Enterprise Ireland and the ESB.”

It has also been confirmed the appointment of human-resources professional Terri Moloney and executive producer D Neasa Hardiman as members of the Board.

Advertisement

By Michael Bolton

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.