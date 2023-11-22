The biggest stars of the 90s & 00s are coming to Ireland for the throwback festival of summer 2024!

Some of the biggest music stars from the 90s & 00s like FIVE, Swedish DJ and producer Basshunter and Cascada will storm Ireland for the biggest throwback festival of summer 2024!

Tickets are on sale from 9am Friday 24th November 2023 for 2024's The Big Day Out.

The show will be held at Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds on Saturday 31st August

The artistes on show have over 5 billion streams, 20 UK and Ireland No.1s and some of the biggest dancefloor hits in the world between them.

From the 90s, ‘Everybody Get Down’ as FIVE will be live on stage performing all their certified bangers.

With hits like ‘Keep on Movin’ and ‘Slam Dunk (the Funk)’, the lads from London have toured the world, sold in excess of 15 million records worldwide.

And ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ with one of the most iconic dance acts ever D:REAM Live keeping the 90s party going!

After nearly 20 years of filling dance floors across the world with hits like ‘Everytime We Touch’ and ‘Evacuate the Dancefloor’ dance sensations and heroes of the 00s CASCADA will be performing some of the world’s best party anthems.

Glowsticks at the ready as Swedish DJ and producer Basshunter, one of the world’s most in demand artists will be pumping out his hits like ‘Now You’re Gone” & ‘All I Ever Wanted’!

The party of the summer will be hosted by Mark McCabe who will be performing his iconic Maniac 2000 and playing some of the largest floor fillers of the 90s and 00s!

You can check out the exclusive Spotify Playlist here and tickets priced at €54.90 from Ticketmaster.

