The death toll from Turkey and Syrian earthquake close to five thousand

Rescue teams have been working through the night in Turkey and Syria to try to reach people trapped under flattened concrete and twisted metal.

The death toll has now exceeded 4,000 with tens of thousands more displaced.

With whole neighbourhoods destroyed, the Turkish government says more than 300-thousand people are sheltering in dormitories and universities.

Sky's Alex Crawford is in Turkey, not far north of the Syrian border.

' We saw crowds of people looting the supermarkets saying they were hungry, had nowhere to stay, no homes, no food. And crucially no help at the moment and that is constant message we are getting from people in this area.'