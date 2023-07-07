The final Ford Fiesta is set to roll off the production line today

The last-ever Ford Fiesta will be built in Germany today.

The iconic car, which arrived on the market in 1976, was synonymous with first-time drivers for close to 50 years.

Late last year, it was announced the car would be discontinued in an effort to produce more electric cars at Ford's German plant.

Over 22 million Ford Fiestas were sold worldwide, with the car being a firm favourite in the UK Over 4.8 million Fiestas were sold there alone, making it the UK's best-selling car.

The original Fiesta was marketed as a supermini; created to rival other smaller, popular cars at the time such as the Volkswagen Polo.

Fetch the tissues: today is the final day of Ford Fiesta production. Seven generations and out, as the supermini’s record-breaking, 47-year run comes to an end → https://t.co/2uyZzMZWVk pic.twitter.com/cyBNGMZpxc — Top Gear (@BBC_TopGear) July 7, 2023

The car has seen a number of iterations over the years, including the addition of an infotainment system, and even a convertible version.

It's not the only car that Ford has decided to chop. The company also plans to discontinue the just as popular Ford Focus by 2025, and aim to have a fully electric fleet of cars and vans by 2035.

The two last Fiestas to be made today will be kept by Ford itself, with one being kept in Germany, and the other to be preserved at Ford's UK. heritage centre.

