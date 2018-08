The finalists of this years “Rose of Tralee” have been revealed

18 August 2018

It has been revealed that three Roses from the South East have made it to the final of the Rose of Tralee 2018.

Waterford Rose Kirsten Mate Maher, Carlow Rose Shauna Ray Lacey, and Kilkenny Rose Helena Hughes have all made it to the Dome and the live TV Final.

32 of 57 Roses made it to this stage and these south east ladies will meet Dáithí Ó Sé this Monday and Tuesday at 8pm on RTÉ One.

