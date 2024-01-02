Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

The first Irish lotto million of 2024 won

The first Irish lotto million of 2024 won
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The first millionarie of the National Lottery Irish Lotto is a punter from Dublin.

The luckly winner bagged the top prize of €1 million in last night’s Millionaire Raffle draw.

According to the Irish Mirror, thousands of prizes were won with over 8,500 cash prizes to be paid out.

The winning ticket number was 218960, the National lottery revealed. The store location will be revealed tomorrow.

Advertisement

Six players won €100,000 in the New Year’s Eve draw with the locations being Daybreak Drumgeely, Drumgeely, Shannon, Co. Clare, Friars Road Post Office, Turners Cross, Cork and Gala, Moness Burt Speenoge, Lifford, Co. Donegal.

For all the latest, check out Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Luke Littler plays darts as a toddler in nappies in home video footage

 By Beat News
Entertainment 2

Ryan Tubridy kicks off new UK radio show: I have so much to say

 By Beat News
News 3

Number of 2023 gun killings in Ireland drops 70%, murder rate also drops to new low

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement