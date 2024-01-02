The first Irish lotto million of 2024 won

The first millionarie of the National Lottery Irish Lotto is a punter from Dublin.

The luckly winner bagged the top prize of €1 million in last night’s Millionaire Raffle draw.

According to the Irish Mirror, thousands of prizes were won with over 8,500 cash prizes to be paid out.

The winning ticket number was 218960, the National lottery revealed. The store location will be revealed tomorrow.

Six players won €100,000 in the New Year’s Eve draw with the locations being Daybreak Drumgeely, Drumgeely, Shannon, Co. Clare, Friars Road Post Office, Turners Cross, Cork and Gala, Moness Burt Speenoge, Lifford, Co. Donegal.

