This app tells you when you can leave the movie to pee

Barbie is two hours long. Oppenheimer is a hefty three hours.

As much as you might enjoy the latest move releases, your bladder may not. We've all made the mistake of polishing off a large drink and popcorn combo before the movie even gets going. And unlike Netflix, you can't hit pause at the cinema for a quick pee.

This is why we are reminding you of a wonderful app called RunPee- a smartphone application developed precisely for this occasion.

RunPee does exactly what the name suggests; it tells you when to run to the jacks. The app analyses all movie releases and calculates the optimum times for a toilet break; i.e. when you're least likely to miss an important scene or key plot line. You simply press a button on the app when the movie starts and it will vibrate 30 seconds before you can make a run for the bathroom.

For example, for the movie Titanic, RunPee suggests you leave at the 56 minute mark, when Kathy Bate's character, Molly Brown says: "You shine up like a new penny". While it's a nice scene, it isn't important to the overall story line, and so it fine to miss it.

And RunPee doesn't stop there. When you return from your tinkle it will give you a summary of what you have missed. It also tells you if there are post-credit scenes and if they are worth sticking around for.

Fans have been quick to thank Tiktoker @world.shaker for sharing the info. "As a pregnant woman trying to enjoy Barbenheimer, THANK YOU," wrote one user. "I've never downloaded an app so quickly," wrote another.

In other cinema news, the Barbie movie release has caused a rise in demand for platinum blonde hair.