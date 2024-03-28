‘Thorough’ investigation under way into crash that killed four young people

Police are conducting a “thorough and sensitive” investigation into a crash which claimed the lives of four young people.

Marina Crilly (24), Emma Mallon (22), Philip Mitchell (27) and Keith Morrison (22), all from the Armagh area, were formally named by police on Wednesday as the victims of the road crash last weekend.

The collision, which involved a grey Volkswagen Golf, happened on the Ballynahonemore Road at around 2.10am on Sunday.

Police said the driver and three passengers were all declared dead at the scene.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI’s collision investigation unit, said a thorough and sensitive investigation into what happened is under way.

“The thoughts of the entire police service are very much with the families, friends and loved ones of these young people who have lost their lives in what was an unspeakable tragedy,” she said.

“A thorough and sensitive investigation to establish the circumstances of what happened remains ongoing.

“The Ballynahonemore Road, which had been closed since the collision occurred, has now fully reopened.

“We are asking anyone who might have any information which could assist us to get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 180 of 24/03/24.”

By Rebecca Black, PA

