Three Firearms, ammunition and €177,000 of Suspected Drugs Seized in Operation Thor

Operation Thor continues to deliver positive results for the investigating Gardaí following a search in Dublin yesterday at approximately 3 pm.

The task force seized three suspected firearms, ammunition and approximately €177,000 of suspected drugs during a search in Finglas.

The search was conducted by Gardaí from the Finglas Detective Unit. They were supported by Gardaí from the K District Task Force and the Garda Dog Unit.

During this search, Gardaí located and seized several items at various locations within the wasteland, including in a barrel buried in the ground.

Three suspected firearms were seized, as well as suspected cocaine, with an estimated value of approximately €92,000 and suspected cannabis, with an estimated value of approximately €85,000.

The firearms and drugs are to be sent for analysis at the Garda Ballistics Unit and Forensic Science Ireland respectively.

Garda investigations are ongoing as part of Operation Thor.