Three people have been hospitalised after a fire broke out at a chip van at a festival in Co Donegal overnight.

The incident happened at the annual Rory Gallagher Festival in Ballyshannon.

Thousands of people have gathered to see dozens of bands in tribute to the guitarist, who was born in the town.

Gardaí and ambulances the scene of the fire, which took place near a roundabout at the entrance to the town.

It is understood that another food vender managed to partially put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher.

However, it is believed that three people were taken to hospital as a result of burns.

The food van was taken away from the scene to be examined to determine the cause of the fire.

Witnesses are reported to have heard an explosion-type noise just before the chip van went on fire.

The Health and Safety Authority have been notified of the incident.

