Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Three injured, one serious, in Co. Tipperary crash

Three injured, one serious, in Co. Tipperary crash
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic collision yesterday afternoon in County Tipperary.

The incident, involving a car and a bus, occurred on the N76 outside Clonmel, near Kilsheelan around 4:30 pm on Friday.

The driver of the car was taken to Cork University Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries.

Two others, who were passengers on the bus, received medical treatment for injuries which are non-life threatening.

Advertisement

The road remains closed with local diversions in place.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Second housemate evicted from Big Brother after public vote

 By Beat News
Entertainment 2

Kurt Cobain exhibition coming to Ireland

 By Ava Somers
News 3

Orange Alert flood warning for East

 By Ava Somers
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement