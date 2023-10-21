Three injured, one serious, in Co. Tipperary crash

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic collision yesterday afternoon in County Tipperary.

The incident, involving a car and a bus, occurred on the N76 outside Clonmel, near Kilsheelan around 4:30 pm on Friday.

The driver of the car was taken to Cork University Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries.

Two others, who were passengers on the bus, received medical treatment for injuries which are non-life threatening.

The road remains closed with local diversions in place.

