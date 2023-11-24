Three people hospitalised following Waterford fire

Three people have been brought to University Hospital Waterford following a fire in the Lisduggan area this morning.

Emergency services were tasked to the scene shortly after 10am this morning following reports of a fire in the locality, WLF FM reports

Two neighbours entered the property to assist the occupant once the blaze began.

The fire has since been brought under control and any injuries sustained are believed to be non life-threatening.

This follows another fire in the South East; a fire broke out at a home in Co Kilkenny yesterday, November 23 and resulted in one woman being rushed to the hospital.

It started in a garage but soon engulfed the adjoining house in smoke before fire brigade stopped the spread.

