Three South East families battle to be Ireland's Fittest Family

Three South East families are among the finalists to be crowned Ireland's Fittest Family.

Season 11 of the popular RTÉ show comes to a close this Sunday, December 17th.

Four families have made it to this weekend's final, and the South East is well represented.

The Byrne family from County Tipperary are coached by Sonia O'Sullivan, who's determined to win on her first series.

Donncha O'Callaghan is the only coach with two families in the final; the Stratfords from County Cavan and Waterford's Bonnar family.

The Murphy family from Carlow are backed by coach Nina Carberry, while Waterford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald will spend the final on the sidelines.

This year's finalists will face 'The Big Liffey Race' - a boat race down Dublin's River Liffey.

Next, they'll attempt the classic Back Against the Wall challenge.

The bottom two families will face off in The Eliminator - where the losing team will pack their bags and head home.

Round three sees Hanging Tough make its return, before two families make it through to the Grand Final.

Just one family can be crowned Ireland's Fittest Family 2023, and win €15,000 in cash.

You can find out who will win the crown on RTÉ One this Sunday.

