Three teenagers arrested in relation to assault on boy in Navan

Three teenagers have been arrested in relation to an assault on a teenage boy in Navan in Co. Meath on Monday.

The 14 year old suffered serious facial injuries in the attack, and needed hospital treatment.

Three teenage boys were arrested in the Navan area this morning.

They're being held at Garda stations across the Meath region.

Gardaí continue to investigate the incident and have appointed a family liaison officer to support the victim and his family.

The incident came to light after video footage circulated online.

Gardaí are again appealing to people to stop sharing the video on social media.

