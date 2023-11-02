Three teenagers charged in connection with assault of 14-year-old in Sligo

Three teenagers are being charged in connection with a serious assault on a 14-year-old boy in Sligo.

It happened at the Apple Green Service Station on Mail Coach Road on Tuesday evening, shortly after 7pm.

The boy sustained serious injuries and is currently being treated at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Two teenage boys were arrested yesterday evening, while another teenage boy was arrested earlier in the day.

The three are due before Sligo District Court later this morning.

By Kenneth Fox

