Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Three teenagers charged in connection with assault of 14-year-old in Sligo

Three teenagers charged in connection with assault of 14-year-old in Sligo
Garda, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Three teenagers are being charged in connection with a serious assault on a 14-year-old boy in Sligo.

It happened at the Apple Green Service Station on Mail Coach Road on Tuesday evening, shortly after 7pm.

The boy sustained serious injuries and is currently being treated at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Two teenage boys were arrested yesterday evening, while another teenage boy was arrested earlier in the day.

Advertisement

The three are due before Sligo District Court later this morning.

By Kenneth Fox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Carabao Cup: Quarterfinal draw confirmed, Liverpool welcome West Ham

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 2

Most on sub-minimum wage are students

 By Beat News
Sport 3

Newcastle pile misery on Manchester United with overdue Old Trafford win

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement