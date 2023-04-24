Time's ticking for parents to apply for school transport services

Time's ticking for parents who want to apply for school transport services.

The Education Minister's reminding them the closing date is this Friday.

The Bus Éireann family portal is currently open for new applications for school transport services for the 2023 / 2024 school year.

New applicants are considered as those who will be attending junior infants in primary school, or first year in secondary school for the first time in 2023.

It also includes children that may move home address or who will be attending a new school in the coming academic year.

Education Minister Norma Foley is today encouraging all families intending on applying for school transport services for the first time to register before the closing date of the 28th April.

To find out more on how to apply, visit gov.ie.

New Curriculum

Last month, the new primary school curriculum, the biggest change to primary school education in Ireland in 25 years, was announced.

The changes to the curriculum are set to be introduced in 2026, with the focus on students education set to be made more flexible for teachers and students.

With a greater emphasis on additional subjects, and a move away from religion in the classroom, this is what can be expected in the new primary school curriculum.

