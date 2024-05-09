Toddler who died in road accident named locally as 18-month-old Hunter Molloy

The toddler, who died after he was knocked down in County Clare yesterday, has been named as 18-month-old Hunter Molloy.

The incident happened outside his home on the Quinn Road in Ennis shortly 12:30pm yesterday afternoon (Weds 8th).

According to the Irish Examiner, Young Hunter Molloy became one of the youngest people to die in a road traffic accident this year in Ireland.

71 people have died on the roads so far this year, 15 more than the same time last year.

Families plunged into sadness

A number of extended Co Clare families have been plunged into sadness by “a one second” tragic accident that has claimed the life of an 18-month-old baby boy, the Parish Priest of Ennis, Fr Tom Ryan, has said.

Speaking from the Ballaghboy halting site on the Quin Rd in Ennis on Wednesday evening after meeting and saying prayers with the infant boy’s bereft parents and wider family, Fr Ryan said that the boy was due to celebrate his 2nd birthday in October.

He said: “This is just a pure tragedy to beset a family - a tragedy of the worst kind.”

Fr Ryan christened the deceased along with his siblings and also married the children’s parents.

He said: “I visited the family this evening, and we gathered for a little prayer service on the grounds of the site.

"Praying for each one of them that they would have the strength they need at this time to be able to cope with the devastating news bestowed on them today on the death of this little child in the tragic accident.”

Fr Ryan said: “The sympathy and the prayers of the community are with them.”

Fr Ryan said that the visit to the site to be with the family was “a necessary one” to make.

He said: “It is not just a family but families as they are all extended families who are plunged into sadness and tragedy by one second.”

Gardaí on Wednesday evening were still present at the scene as part of the investigation into the circumstances of the fatal road traffic accident that includes an examination of the scene and a car by forensic collision investigators.

By Beat News & Gordon Deegan

