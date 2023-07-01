Toll prices increase across the country

The cost of using toll roads around the country increased from midnight, when price hikes took effect.

The increases impact nine tolls across the country – eight operated under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, as well as the M50.

There will be no price increase for the Dublin Port Tunnel.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) previously confirmed there will be a 10c price hike at tolls on the M1, M7, M8, N6 and the Limerick Tunnel, increasing the charge to €2.10.

The same amount will also be added on the M3, brining the cost to €1.60, while 20c will be added for the M4, increasing the cost to €3.20.

Cars using the M50 without tags will now be charged an extra 30c, brining it to €3.50, while those with video accounts will see a 20c increase, rising to €2.90. Cars with tags will also have 20c added to the cost of a trip, raising the price to €2.30.

The increases come six months after the Government deferred the hikes in response to the spiralling cost of living.

By Muireann Duffy

