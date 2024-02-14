Tom and Molly Martens expected to be released early from US jail

The father and daughter jailed for killing Limerick businessman Jason Corbett are due to be released early from jail in the US.

It was confirmed overnight that Tom Martens will be freed three weeks earlier than planned in June.

It is expected his daughter Molly will have an early release date too.

Southern Correspondent with the Irish Independent, Ralph Riegel, says Jason Corbett's family have been given no information on why.

"Inmates can get release dates changed on the basis of good behaviour, on the basis of their engagement with programmes within the prison service, age, health and other matters.

"However, there has been no actual detailed explanation as to why Tom Martens' release date has been changed.

"This comes just eight weeks since it has been confirmed that he would be released on June 27th," he said.

