Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Tom and Molly Martens expected to be released early from US jail

Tom and Molly Martens expected to be released early from US jail
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The father and daughter jailed for killing Limerick businessman Jason Corbett are due to be released early from jail in the US.

It was confirmed overnight that Tom Martens will be freed three weeks earlier than planned in June.

It is expected his daughter Molly will have an early release date too.

Southern Correspondent with the Irish Independent, Ralph Riegel, says Jason Corbett's family have been given no information on why.

Advertisement

"Inmates can get release dates changed on the basis of good behaviour, on the basis of their engagement with programmes within the prison service, age, health and other matters.

"However, there has been no actual detailed explanation as to why Tom Martens' release date has been changed.

"This comes just eight weeks since it has been confirmed that he would be released on June 27th," he said.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Advertisement

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Waterford News 1

Woman charged with murder of six-year-old son in Waterford

 By Aoife Kearns
News 2

Israel has become ‘blinded by rage’ – Varadkar

 By Beat News
Tipperary News 3

Man seriously injured in Tipperary assault

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement