Two children in custody suspected of killing 12-year-old girl
Joleen Murphy
Police in Germany say two children are suspected of killing a 12-year-old girl.

The girl is reported to have gone missing after visiting a friend on Saturday and was found stabbed to death on Sunday.

Her body was found close to a cycle path near woodland in the west of the country.

The victim, who's been identified only as Louise, went missing in the western town of Freudenberg.

The suspects are aged 12 and 13 and are in the custody of a youth welfare office.

According to Sky News, Reuters confirmed that prosecutor Mario Mannweiler said they had referred to the suspects as girls.

Mr Mannweiler told reporters that "we must assume that the crime was committed by two children from the (victim's) circle of acquaintances".

He also said Louise, from Freudenberg, had died due to knife wounds but no weapon has yet been found.

It's understood the two children were not arrested but taken into custody.

