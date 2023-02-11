Play Button
Two dead and one critical after car enters water from Pier

Two dead and one critical after car enters water from Pier
Tomas Doherty

Two people have died and another is in a critical condition after a car entered the River Corrib near Galway city.

Gardaí said they received reports of a car in the water at Menlo Pier in Galway at about 2.40am.

Three males were removed from the water and taken to University Hospital Galway, where two of them later died. The condition of the third male is currently described as critical.

The scene at Menlo Pier is currently preserved for technical examination. Gardaí said the services of forensic collision investigators have been requested.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information that can assist with the investigation to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

 

