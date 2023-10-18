Play Button
Two petrol bombs thrown at house in Newry

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) patrol car, © PA Archive/PA Images
Two petrol bombs have been thrown at a house in Newry.

Police said there was a small fire in the garden of the property in the Drumgullion area after the attack but no one was hurt.

The attack happened just after 6am on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson issued an appeal for anyone with information to come forward and speak with investigating officers.

“We received a report at around 6.05am this morning, Wednesday October 18th, that two petrol bombs were thrown at a house in the area, causing a small fire in the back garden,” they said.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from NIFRS (Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service) who extinguished the fire. Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.

“Inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 158 of 18/10/23.”

Rebecca Black, PA

