Two Tipperary authors take home prizes at Irish Book Awards

Tipperary authors Roz Purcell and Eimear Ryan have won awards for their work at the An Post Irish Book Awards 2023.

Clonmel's Roz Purcell took the Lifestyle Award for her book, The Hike Life (Black and White Publishing) while Eimear Ryan from Moneygall won the Eason Sports Book of the Year, in association with Ireland AM for The Grass Ceiling (Sandycove), which looks at what it is like to be a woman in sport.

Roz Purcell has been hiking the length and breadth of Ireland for years, exploring the best of what the island has to offer.

The book covers the ultimate 50 hikes to do on the island of Ireland.

Ryan's book, In The Grass Ceiling, digs deep into the confluence of gender and sport, and all the questions it throws up about identity, status, competition and self-expression.

⚽️ The WINNER of the 2023 @easons Sports Book of the Year in association with the Ireland AM is... 'The Grass Ceiling' by @eimear_ryan (Sandycove / @PenguinIEBooks)#APIBA #ReadersWanted pic.twitter.com/zqlHUkeqKm — An Post Irish Book Awards (@AnPostIBAS) November 22, 2023

