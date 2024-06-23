Two women injured in hit-and-run in after BMW stolen from house

Two women were injured in a hit-and-run incident in Newry, police have said.

Officers were called to an incident after they received a report that a white BMW X5 was stolen from outside a house in the Dublin Road area of Cloghoge on Sunday morning.

A PSNI spokesman said: “It was reported that the homeowner found the front door of their house open shortly before 10 am, with the car keys and other items taken.

“We believe this may have occurred shortly before 7.30 am.”

An officer later received a report that two women were struck by a white BMW X5 in the Martins Lane area of Newry at around 8:25 am.

Police said the vehicle then made off and one of the women, aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

Officers remain at the scene of the road traffic collision, conducting inquiries.

They have appealed to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Dublin Road area of Cloghoge around 7 am this morning, or who witnessed the road traffic collision in the Martins Lane area to contact them on 101.

“We would also appeal to anyone who saw a white BMW X5 acting suspiciously in the Newry area to contact us,” the spokesman added.

By Cate McCurry, PA

