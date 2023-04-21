Tyres slashed in a number of locations in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny received a number of reports of tyres being slashed at a number of locations on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The first incident occurred at Hollybank Way between 3am and 7am on Tuesday.

The tyres of the black Toyota Corolla were slashed while parked on driveway.

There were a further four incidents on Lower New St between 8.30am and 2pm on Wednesday where the tyres of various vehicles were slashed.

A further incident was reported on Walkin St between 1pm and 5pm on Wednesday, where the tyres of a black Renault Fluence were slashed.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any persons acting suspiciously in the above areas or anyone with dash cam footage to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.

