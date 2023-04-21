Play Button
Tyres slashed in a number of locations in Kilkenny

Kilkenny City, Wikicommons, Jimmy Jazz
Joleen Murphy
Gardaí in Kilkenny received a number of reports of tyres being slashed at a number of locations on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The first incident occurred at Hollybank Way between 3am and 7am on Tuesday.

The tyres of the black Toyota Corolla were slashed while parked on driveway.

There were a further four incidents on Lower New St between 8.30am and 2pm on Wednesday where the tyres of various vehicles were slashed.

A further incident was reported on Walkin St between 1pm and 5pm on Wednesday, where the tyres of a black Renault Fluence were slashed.

Contact An Garda Síochána

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any persons acting suspiciously in the above areas or anyone with dash cam footage to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.

 

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

