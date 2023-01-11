Play Button
Upsetting video footage shows art gallery owner spraying homeless lady with hose

Upsetting video footage shows art gallery owner spraying homeless lady with hose
Shaun Connolly
Horrific video footage has emerged of a San Francisco art gallery owner blasting a defenceless homeless woman with a hose in public.

The video depicts gallery owner Collier Gwin drenching the woman and repeatedly screaming "move".

The video was first posted on the account of San Francisco bakery Brioche SF on Monday. Following the response, the business later shared the video on its Twitter account as well.

The video has been met with shock, with many users taking to social media to share their outrage.

One user wrote: "How could anyone treat another human being this way? Where is the compassion? One day that could be him, suffering and misfortune. Nobody is invincible. Be kind."

In an interview with the San Franciso Chronicle, gallery owner Collier Gwin responded by sharing his version of the confrontation: “I said you have to move; I cannot clean the street; move down.

“She starts screaming belligerent things, spitting, yelling at me... At that point she was so out of control... I spray her with the hose and say move, move."

