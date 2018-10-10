Waterford and Lismore Bishop wants a team to perform exorcisms in Ireland

10 October 2018

A Catholic bishop has suggested setting up a team of people to perform exorcisms in Ireland.

Alphonsus Cullinan says he’s received a number of requests from people to help deal with “evil forces”.

According to the Irish Independent, the Waterford and Lismore bishop told his local radio station that he wants to set up a secret “delivery ministry”.

He also revealed that one priest in the county has already started training to perform exorcisms.

Image credit: The Irish Times

