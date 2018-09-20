Weather warning confirms heavy rainfall for South East counties today

20 September 2018

Almost 40 thousand homes, farms and businesses are still without power this morning following Storm Ali.

It hit Ireland yesterday, leaving two people dead in separate incidents in Galway and south Armagh.

Another weather warning comes into effect this morning – the yellow rain warning is in place for 7 counties including Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford in the South East.

Status Yellow – Rainfall warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford

See details here https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/eui7vKfAVM — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 19, 2018

