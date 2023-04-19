Wexford campus land purchase for SETU makes progress

The purchase of a site for the South East Technological University campus in County Wexford has been approved by An Bord Pleanála.

Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council George Lawlor made the announcement this morning.

The next stage of the development can now begin which will include the acquisition of the site and the planning for the new college campus.

In the post online George Lawlor said: "I am delighted to confirm that An Bord Pleanála has confirmed the Compulsory Purchase of the land to be used for the construction of the new Wexford Campus."

Advertisement

As Cathaoirleach of @wexfordcoco I am delighted to confirm that An Bord Pleanála has confirmed the Compulsory Purchase of the land to be used for the construction of the new Wexford Campus of the @SETUIreland @SouthEastRadio @beat102103 @Wexford_People #ambition #education pic.twitter.com/rwiEXwRun0 — George Lawlor (@cllrglawlor) April 19, 2023

The 50 acre site is located in Pembrokestown, on the outskirts of Wexford town.

Advertisement

Speaking to Beat News, George Lawlor says the next phase of the development is in the hands of the University.

"The ball is very much now in the University's court.

"They must proceed with the design and the planning.

"Wexford County Council has done its bit.

Advertisement

"It is now up to them to move forward which I am sure they will.

"There are many progressive people at the helm of SETU who are anxious now also to see a Wexford campus constructed."

SETU Launch

The South East Technological University has campuses across counties Carlow, Waterford and Wexford serving more than 18 thousand students.

SETU was officially launched less than a year ago by Minster for Education Simon Harris.

In less than a year, progress has been on the Wexford campus site aswell as the Waterford campus.

Minister Harris confirmed last month that approval has been given to the South East Technological University to expand its presence in Waterford by purchasing part of the Waterford Crystal site.

SETU will purchase 20.3 acres of the 37-acre Waterford Crystal site, the entirety of what was offered to the University.

Author: Joleen Murphy & Beat News

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.