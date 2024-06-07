Play Button
Wexford man hospitalised with alleged stab wounds

A stock picture of the Garda badge logo, © PA Archive/PA Images
Odhrán Johnson
A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after Gardaí and emergency services responded to 'reports of a disturbance' in Wexford town.

It happened after 11 pm on King Street last night. (Thursday, June 6th)

According to the Irish Independent, the man was allegedly found with a number of stab wounds at the scene.

He was then taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s in relation to the incident, and he is being detained at a Garda station in the Eastern Region.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

