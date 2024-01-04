Wexford road remains closed following overnight incident

A road in Wexford remains closed this morning following an incident overnight.

Beat News understands that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle yesterday evening (Weds 3rd) on a main road in the county.

The incident happened on the R773, locally known as the Duncannon Line, after 5pm yesterday evening.

According to the Irish Independent, it’s understood that the man, aged in his 30s, may have been directing another car out onto the road when the incident occurred.

Garda Statement

Advertisement

Gardaí were called to the scene of a road traffic incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian that occurred in County Wexford shortly before 5:30pm on Wednesday 3rd January 2024.

The R773 at the Duncannon Line in County Wexford remains closed this morning (Thursday 4th January 2023).

The pedestrian (male, 30s) injured during this collision is currently being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries in hospital.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.