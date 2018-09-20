A woman from County Wexford has had a lucky escape after Storm Ali.

Beat News understands that a 78-year-old woman from Enniscorthy was driving on the Kilbeggan to Clara road when a tree fell across the car roof and smashed the windscreen.

It is reported locally that motorists assisted in getting her out of the car.

She was then taken to hospital with minor injuries, cuts and bruises.

Gardaí are urging motorists to drive carefully.

