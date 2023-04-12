Wind warnings in place for the entire country

Kenneth Fox & Beat News

Met Éireann has issued two wind warnings for the country.

An orange wind warning is currently in place for Kerry and Cork, while a yellow wind warning is in place for the rest of the island of Ireland.

The national forecaster is warning of damaging gusts in excess of 110km/h in Kerry and Cork.

The orange warning is in place until 8am this morning while the yellow warning is in place until 3pm on Wednesday.

A status yellow wind warning that is in place for Leinster, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary and Waterford from 8am this morning, will remain in place until 8pm this evening.

So it turns out the French Met Office have named the storm and it is named Noa. https://t.co/bIwlswQds2 pic.twitter.com/2FZ0SCHsAd — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) April 12, 2023

Thursday will bring a mix of sunny spells and showers.

The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the north and east, where there is a chance of hail. Top temperatures will range 9 to 12 degrees in light or moderate westerly winds, fresher along the north coast.

Showers will clear northwards on Thursday evening and become dry in most places for a time.

However, outbreaks of rain in the southwest will push northeastwards affecting the southern half of the country overnight.

Lows of 0 to 3 degrees where clear intervals prevail, 4 to 7 degrees elsewhere. Light southerly or variable winds becoming light easterly or variable overnight.

Friday will see a damp and cloudy start in the south and east with patchy overnight rain still lingering, but drier elsewhere with sunny spells.

Scattered showers developing for the afternoon, heavy with a chance of hail and thunder in Ulster.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Light to moderate northeast or variable winds gradually backing light to moderate northwest by early afternoon.

Becoming dry on Friday night with clear spells. Cloud thickening from the southwest overnight. Lows of 0 to 3 degrees in light and variable breezes, with a touch of frost possible.