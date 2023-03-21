Play Button
Woman (20s) in hospital with serious injuries following crash

Woman (20s) in hospital with serious injuries following crash
Garda road closed sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
A woman in her 20s is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Cork.

Two other people have also been brought to Cork University Hospital.

This two car crash happened on the R600 at Coolcarron, Belgooly in Cork at around half five yesterday evening.

Both drivers were taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while a passenger in her 20s was hospitalised with serious injuries.

The road is closed and is expected to remain closed this morning with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen the crash to get in contact and those on the road today are advised to take alternative routes where possible.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage is asked to come forward and make it available.

