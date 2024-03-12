Woman allegedly held against will in vehicle in Arklow located by Gardaí

A woman allegedly held against her will in a vehicle in Arklow has been located safe and well.

Gardaí in Arklow say they responded to a public order incident alleged to be false imprisonment in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

A vehicle had left the scene but Gardaí were concerned for the welfare of a female in her 30s who was in the vehicle.

Following ongoing investigations an alert was issued to the media seeking the public's assistance in locating this vehicle.

Within an hour of issuing this appeal, a member of the public contacted Gardaí and the vehicle was stopped and detained in Co. Mayo.

The woman was located safe and well and is currently receiving support.

A man, aged in his 40s was arrested for alleged offences, under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997 and is currently detained at a station in the North Western Garda region.

Investigations are ongoing.

