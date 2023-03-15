Play Button
Woman (34) arrested by police investigating shooting of detective in Omagh

Police at the scene in Omagh in the hours after DCI John Caldwell was shot, © PA Wire/PA Images
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of a senior detective in Northern Ireland have arrested a woman.

The 34-year-old was arrested in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on Wednesday as part of the investigation into the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

She is being held on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting offenders following the search of a property in the Omagh area.

A 45-year-old man arrested in the Belfast area under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday remains in custody.

A number of other arrests have been made previously with all the suspects released following questioning.

Mr Caldwell was shot a number of times at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, after coaching a youth football team last month.

He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Police have launched an attempted murder investigation.

They have described the dissident republican group the New IRA as their main line of inquiry.

Detectives have reissued their appeal to witnesses or those with information to get in touch by calling 101.

Detectives are also highlighting a reward of up to £150,000 from the charity Crimestoppers.

