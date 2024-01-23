Woman arrested for allegedly stealing Stanley cups worth over €2,300

A woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to steal Stanley cups worth over 2,000 euro.

In the United States, police in California say a person was challenged by shop staff but refused to pay for the items.

Officers in Sacramento searched a car after receiving a report and found 65 bottles.

Police officers shared the news online

Sharing the news to their social media accounts, Roseville Police officers say they responded to a retail store about an alleged theft.

"Staff saw a woman take a shopping cart full of Stanley water bottles without paying for them."

The post continued to say that "the suspect refused to stop for staff and stuffed her car with the stolen merchandise.

"An officer spotted the suspect vehicle as it entered Highway 65 from Galleria Blvd and initiated a traffic stop.

"A 23-year-old Sacramento woman was arrested for Grand Theft.

The police said that a subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of 65 Stanley products valued at nearly $2500 - or just over €2,300.

On the afternoon of January 17, Roseville Police Officers responded to a retail store on the 6000 block... Posted by City of Roseville, California Police Department on Sunday, January 21, 2024

Police officers continued to say that "while Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfil your hydration habits".

The Stanley cup has gone viral on TikTok and is essentially just a big re-usable water bottle.

Much of its popularity comes from the large size. It also can keep drinks cold for hours.

Their recent sale boost is said to be thanks to social media influencers online.

