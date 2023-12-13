Woman arrested for stealing from shops around South East

Gardaí have arrested a woman in her 50s for stealing from six shops including two in the South East.

It's part of Operation Táirge and investigations into retail theft across the Eastern region.

Gardaí connected to Leixlip Garda Station arrested and detained the woman for 11 incidents of alleged theft from retail premises.

They were in Kilkenny, Wexford, Newbridge, Portlaoise, Athy, and Maynooth.

Advertisement

The woman has since been charged and is expected to appear before a sitting of Naas District Court this morning.

Investigations are ongoing.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com