Woman dies and two young children injured in crash

A woman has died and two children were seriously injured in a road crash in Co Kildare.

Gardaí said the woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene after the car she was driving was in collision with a van at around 6.15 pm on the R148 at Cloncurry in Enfield.

They said two young children who were also travelling in the car have been taken to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin where their conditions were described on Tuesday night as serious but stable.

The man who was driving the van was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Advertisement

A Garda spokesperson said Forensic Collision Investigators will conduct a technical examination of the scene on Wednesday morning.

They issued an appeal for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R148 in between Enfield and Kilcock between 6 pm and 6:30 pm on Tuesday 2nd January 2024 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

Advertisement

Earlier on Tuesday, a motorcyclist died following a road crash in Co Cavan, and on Monday night a man died following a collision on the M7 in Co Kildare.

By Rebecca Black, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.