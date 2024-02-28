‘Wonka in Jurassic’ experience in Kilkenny this Easter

'Wonka in Jurassic’ experience launches at Newpark Kilkenny in time for Easter celebrations.

Gather your little oompa loompas for a Willy Wonka inspired adventure.

Newpark Hotel was recently named as Ireland’s top Family Friendly Hotel and is best known for it's Jurassic Experience.

The Park is home to a number of lifesize dinosaur species which have been extinct for over 66 million years.

The 'dinosaurs' that will be featured include Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Brachiosaurus, Velociraptor, and dinosaur eggs, making it a dino-mite experience for any dino fan.

The space is similar to the paddocks depicted in the Jurassic Park movies (but without the escaping dinosaurs or ensuing carnage).

It features ‘electric fenced-in enclosures’ for the carnivorous predators including the fearsome ‘king of the dinosaurs’ Tyrannosaurus Rex and the dangerous and yet fascinating Velociraptor, with its signature curved claw on each toe for pinning prey.

This Spring Willy Wonka takes over the role of Head Ranger at Jurassic Newpark, so expect a truly magical, wacky and eggcellent time!

You and your family can take a trip through pre-historic times and watch dinosaurs this Easter and decorate chocolate treats with help from the Easter bunny and expert chocolatier Willy Wonka.

You can also visit the onsite petting farm for a photo with lambs and bunnies.

The ‘Wonka in Jurassic’ experience will take place from Saturday March 23rd to Sunday April 7th.

For more information visit www.newparkhotelkilkenny.com.

