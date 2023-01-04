Play Button
Work from the beach with these all-inclusive packages

Work from the beach with these all-inclusive packages
Credit: Fabian Wiktor Pexels
Michelle Heffernan
Would you rather work from your dreary office, or reply to emails by the pool with a cocktail?

UK Travel company On the Beach is offering special Work From Holiday packages, allowing you to work remotely from sunny Turkey

The company have teamed up with three hotels in Antalya to offer all-inclusive packages at a reduced rate.

The four-star accommodation is priced at just €21 (£19) per night, while the five-star resorts are only €25 per night (£22). Guests will have all meals and drinks included in the price, as well as high-speed WIFI for working from their suite.

A 12-week stay would amount to approximately €1803, money that could otherwise be spent on food and energy costs at home. The travel company also point out that you could rent your own accommodation short term during your working holiday, making more of a profit while you're away.

Speaking to the Metro UK, Zoe Harris from On the Beach said: "We're seeing more people than ever being able to work from anywhere, so we thought we'd make the ultimate WFH package, in the warmer climates of Antalya"

The offer is subject to terms and conditions. For more information click here.

