World's second oldest woman dies after eating her favourite meal

World's second oldest woman dies after eating her favourite meal
Fusa Tatsumi Photo Japan Times
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Fusa Tatsumi, the world's second oldest woman and Japan's oldest living person has died at the age of 116.

According to ABS-CBN News, officials confirmed that she at a nursing home in Japan.

She passed away on Tuesday, December 12 at the care facility in Osaka after eating bean-paste jelly, which is her favourite meal of bean-paste jelly.

The Japan Times reports that she was born in April 1907 and had three children with her husband, a farmer, in Osaka.

An official was quoted as saying: 'Tatsumi died aged 116 at a care facility in Osaka on Tuesday.'

'I think she did great to get to this age,' Tatsumi's eldest son, Kanji, 76, told local media after the supercentenarian's death.

According to ABS-CBN, Tatsumi became Japan's oldest person in the country in April 2022 after the death of a 119-year-old woman, Kane Tanaka.

