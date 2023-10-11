Yellow weather warnings issued for South East

Two separate yellow weather warnings are now in place for the South East.
A status yellow rain warning has been issued for two counties.
According to Met Éireann, heavy rain is expected in Wexford and Waterford.
Status Yellow - Rain warning for Waterford, Wexford☔️
Rain turning heavy and thundery at times overnight and for a time on Wednesday🌧️☔️
⚠️ Localised Flooding
🚗Difficult travelling conditions
More here👇https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS
⏲️Valid: 03:19-15:00 11/10/23⚠️ pic.twitter.com/sJHJIkC2xr
— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 11, 2023
A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued to Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Tipperary, Waterford, and Cork.
⚠️Status Yellow - Thunderstorm warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary, Waterford
Met Éireann Weather Warning⚠️
Scattered thunderstorms in the vicinity with lightning strikes⛈️
Valid: 03:54 - 12:00 Wednesday
More here👇https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/Uk31kOIulT
— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 11, 2023
We are being warned of the potential for localised flooding and difficult driving conditions.
The rain warning is in place until 3 o'clock this afternoon, while the thunderstorm one is just until midday.
Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.