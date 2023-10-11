Yellow weather warnings issued for South East

Two separate yellow weather warnings are now in place for the South East.

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for two counties.

According to Met Éireann, heavy rain is expected in Wexford and Waterford.

Status Yellow - Rain warning for Waterford, Wexford☔️ Rain turning heavy and thundery at times overnight and for a time on Wednesday🌧️☔️ ⚠️ Localised Flooding

🚗Difficult travelling conditions

Valid: 03:19-15:00 11/10/23

A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued to Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Tipperary, Waterford, and Cork.

⚠️Status Yellow - Thunderstorm warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary, Waterford

Valid: 03:54 - 12:00 Wednesday

We are being warned of the potential for localised flooding and difficult driving conditions.

The rain warning is in place until 3 o'clock this afternoon, while the thunderstorm one is just until midday.

