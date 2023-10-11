Play Button
Yellow weather warnings issued for South East

Yellow weather warnings issued for South East
Jayde Maher
Jayde Maher
Two separate yellow weather warnings are now in place for the South East.

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for two counties.

According to Met Éireann, heavy rain is expected in Wexford and Waterford.

A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued to Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Tipperary, Waterford, and Cork.

We are being warned of the potential for localised flooding and difficult driving conditions.

The rain warning is in place until 3 o'clock this afternoon, while the thunderstorm one is just until midday.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

