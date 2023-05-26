Play Button
Yesterday the hottest day of the year with heatwave set to continue

18/7/22 Memebrs of public enjoying the good weather conditions at Seapoint ,Co Dublin this afternoon.. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Thursday was the hottest day of the year with 21.6 degrees being recorded at Moore Park in Co Cork.

Met Éireann is saying the hot weather will continue into the weekend and through to the start of next week.

Friday afternoon and evening will be dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees generally, but a bit cooler on the north and east coasts with mostly light northeasterly breezes.

Saturday will be mainly dry with the best of the sunshine in Leinster and east Munster.

It will be cloudier to the west and north with a little drizzle or light shower possible in places.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees generally, but cooler in the northwest as a moderate northwesterly breeze develops.

There will be mostly dry conditions in the coming days as high pressure dominates. Cooler on Sunday with warm weather in many areas next week.

Sunday will be a cooler day with highs generally between 14 and 18 degrees, although temperatures may struggle to reach the teens in the north.

Light or moderate northeast winds. Mainly dry and quite cloudy with the chance of a shower in the south. Turning mostly sunny later in the afternoon.

Monday will see good sunny spells with just a little cloud building during the day.

Highs between 17 to 20 or 21 degrees, warmest over the western half of the country and coolest along the eastern coast with a light to moderate easterly wind.

Tuesday will be a sunny day with a light or moderate easterly wind. Somewhat cool along the east coast but warm further to the west, with highs ranging 15 to 20 or 21 degrees.

 

By Kenneth Fox

