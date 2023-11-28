Youghal Ironman event called off next year after deaths in competition

The 2024 Ironman triathlon event set to take place in Youghal, Co Cork, has been called off, according to the event's organisers.

A statement released on the Ironman Ireland website said: "Ironman Ireland, Cork will be taking a hiatus in 2024.

"We are thankful for the support of Cork County Council, and we appreciate their continued partnership and commitment as we work collectively under our host agreement towards bringing back the event in the strongest way possible in 2025 and beyond."

It said other Ironman race options are available for competitors, including Ironman Wales which takes place on September 22nd next year.

The statement also said: "TriNations will also be paused in 2024. However, those who only have Ironman Wales left to complete can still achieve TriNations status at Ironman Wales 2024."

The announcement came after two competitors died in last year's race during separate incidents.

Ivan Chittenden (65) from Toronto, Canada was holidaying in Ireland when he decided to take part in the event in Youghal.

The other competitor was Brendan Wall, aged 44, who was originally from Co Meath but was living in Solihull in the UK.

The organisers of Ironman said they were "deeply saddened" to confirm their deaths.

The men had been taking part in the 1.7km swim portion of the event when they got into difficulty.

Both men were removed from the water by emergency services and were pronounced dead by medical personnel. The swimmers were among several thousand competitors who entered the water at the Front Strand in Youghal.

By Kenneth Fox

